PHOTO FEATURE: Port Arthur donates to Hurricane Laura disaster relief
Joseph Stevens Jr., CEO of Sumptuous Consulting, and a host of volunteers pose at the Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief Donation Drive Saturday in the 1700 block of Bluebonnet Avenue in Port Arthur.
Together the group accepted donations to provide relief for Lake Charles residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.
