Carol Lynn Carter, 80, of Groves, Texas passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville, Texas.

She was born July 4, 1940 in Port Arthur, Texas to Mecom Isaac Carter and Pearl Breeden Carter.

Carol was a lifelong Groves resident and retired from Total as Head Purchaser and Payroll Manager.

She loved to travel and spend time with her family.

She traveled to every state in the United States.

Carol was also an avid PNG Indians fan and a perennial season ticket holder.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Oak Bluff Memorial Park under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home.

Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Janis Carter West.

She is survived by her two nieces, Carol “C.J.” Avant and Faye Denise Kendall.

She is also survived by her aunt, Faye Bailey Carter.