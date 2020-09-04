Fall football special section publishes Saturday
The hard-working student athletes making up football programs across Southeast Texas aren’t ready to let COVID-19 or Hurricane Laura stop them.
To celebrate their determination, Port Arthur Newsmedia’s fall football preview section publishes in Saturday’s edition (Sept. 5).
This promises to be a season unlike any other. Please take some time to celebrate the players, coaches and teams ready for all the gridiron action they can get.
