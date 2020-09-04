Another COVID-19 related death reported in Port Arthur

It is with great sadness that the City of Port Arthur reported a COVID-19 related death in a resident of Port Arthur. The news was announced Friday afternoon.

The individual was an African American male between 70 and 75 years old.

It has been determined the individual had underlying health conditions.

This is the 26th COVID-19 related death for Port Arthur.

On Thursday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported confirmation of nine additional Port Arthur residents who tested positive for coronavirus.

Those confirmations raised the number of positive tests in the city since testing began this year to 983.

Health officials ask to please call the city’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

On Monday, health officials reported a Port Arthur Hispanic male and a White Nederland male, each who had underlying conditions, passed away as a result of COVID-19.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)