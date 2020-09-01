September 1, 2020

  • 86°
Hughen Park is located at 2749 Lakeshore Dr. in Port Arthur. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 2-17-20

Steps in plan to sell city parks moving forward

By I.C. Murrell

Published 8:28 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Neither Port Arthur City Council members or the public offered discussion Tuesday during a hearing on the potential sale of six city parks.

Those under consideration include Civic, Hughen, Montgomery, Felix and Milton Barker, Immigrant and Carver Terrace.

Parks and Recreation Director Chandra Alpough told the council her department manages 35 parks, making it a challenge for Port Arthur to maintain parks at a desired level.

A vote on whether to sell the parks has been placed on the Nov. 3 ballot, but at least two public hearings are required be taken on the issue.

Voters will also decide whether the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation can give one-eighth of its proceeds from a ½-cent sales tax to Parks and Recreation toward rehabilitation of the remaining 29 parks for four years.

The EDC projects $6 million would be given to the department if the measure passes.

“It’s important the city has decent and well-maintained parks for quality of life,” Alpough said.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.
Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education