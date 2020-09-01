Nevada Ollie Conner, 84, of Port Arthur, TX was called to Heaven on Tuesday, August 22, 2020.

A native of Baldwin, LA, she was a longtime resident of Port Arthur, TX and a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Nevada let her light shine wherever she went.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Leola Cooks; her husband, Leroy Conner, Sr. and daughter Debra Conner.

She is survived by her children, Leroy Conner (Veronica) and Duncan Conner, Sr.; grandchildren, Treka Walker (Corey), Niecy, Duncan Jr., Akeem, Arnesha Harrison (Marcus), Derrick, Tiffany, Ahmad Wilson (Gabrielle) and Promise; great-grandchildren, Tavion, Mylah, Markeith, Mykel, Chase, and Kaleah; special friend, Norris Trahan; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Pastor James Berry will officiate. Burial will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Goodman Cemetery in Charenton, LA.