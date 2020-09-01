Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 24-30
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30:
- Samantha Mitchell, 36, public intoxication
- Westley Authement, 49, Nederland warrants, warrant for other agency
Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30:
Aug. 24
- A complainant reported possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Avenue E.
- A complainant reported indecency with a child sexual contact in the 2600 block of Avenue E.
- A complainant reported burglary of a building in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A complainant reported cruelty to non-livestock animals in the 2100 block of Avenue E.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 100 block of Avenue D.
Aug. 25
- A complainant reported dangerous dog at large in the 1800 block of Detroit.
- A complainant reported assault family violence in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
Aug. 26
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
Aug. 27
- A complainant reported abandon/endanger child with intent to return in the 3500 block of Avenue A.
Aug. 28
- A complainant reported dog at large it he 200 block of South 17th Street.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3700 block of Cedar Lane.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 3200 block of Avenue A.
Aug. 29
- A complainant reported dog at large in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- Arrest of a subject for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
Aug. 30
- A complainant reported burglary of a building in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.
- Arrest of a subject for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Canal.
