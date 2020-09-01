Mr. Isiah “Denard” Starks born June 2, 1962 of Port Arthur, TX was called home on August 9, 2020.

Isiah a former employee of Port Arthur School District and Spindletop MHMR of Port Arthur, TX.

He is preceded in death by his mother Elnora “Vera” Jones Starks; his father Isiah L. Starks and sister Sonya E. Starks.

Isiah leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Regena Jones and Edna Starks; three brothers, Rodrick Starks, Dexter Starks and Derek Starks all of Port Arthur, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, family and close friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.