DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 1, 2020

Gerald Fontnette, 62, of Port Arthur died Monday, August 24, 2020. Services entrusted to Gabriel Funeral Home.

Kathleen Myrtle Williams Bobbitt, 92, of Port Neches, Texas died August 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Roger Ross, 66, of Nederland, Texas died August 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Katherine Hoffpauir, 99, of Groves, Texas died August 30, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Carolyn Sue Vickers Patin, 85, of Belton, Texas formerly of Port Arthur, Texas died August 25, 2020. Services pending with Levingston

Funeral Home – Groves.

Deral R. Segler, 81, of Port Arthur, died, August 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Randy Hopson, 64, of Nederland, died, August 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Maccie L. Rodrigues, 27, of Port Neches, died, August 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

James Russell Carr, 87, of Port Neches, died, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Jacob Byrd, 26, of Austin, formally of Nederland, died, August 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Carroll Cashion, 86, of Nederland, died, September 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Annie Laquita Herrington Verde, 90, of Port Neches, died, August 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Barbara J. Davis, 83, of Port Neches, Texas died August 31, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Jean Melancon, 97, of Port Arthur passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Focus Care in Center, Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Mary Lucy Lalonde, 84, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Windsor Duvall Nursing Home in Austin, TX, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.