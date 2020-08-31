August 31, 2020

Southeast Texas Food Bank volunteers Zoey Ayres, left, Delaina Harris, center, and Tress Richard, right, pack backpack supplies in March to be used to feed children with the current drive through feeding activity in BISD and PAISD. (Courtesy photo)

Food Bank planning Tuesday distribution effort in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 1:40 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

Southeast Texas Food Bank is hosting a post-Hurricane Laura food distribution effort.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Open to all in need, the event takes place at Triangle Community Outreach, 701 Rev. Dr. Ransom St. in Port Arthur.

