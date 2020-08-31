Food Bank planning Tuesday distribution effort in Port Arthur
Southeast Texas Food Bank is hosting a post-Hurricane Laura food distribution effort.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Open to all in need, the event takes place at Triangle Community Outreach, 701 Rev. Dr. Ransom St. in Port Arthur.
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee makes stop in PA; talks hurricane, small business help
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee praised Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie for his decision to issue an early mandatory evacuation... read more