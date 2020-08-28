Medical Center’s Port Arthur & Beaumont campus open, fully operational 

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas – Port Arthur and Beaumont – escaped any major damage during hurricane Laura.

The hospital said, “While we will continue to monitor our facilities, we remain open and here to serve our community’s urgent healthcare needs.

“The Emergency Department, ICU and inpatient floors are open. Appointments for elective surgeries, imaging studies, outpatient therapies and other services are being rescheduled for as early as (Friday).

“We are so grateful to our amazing staff that chose to stay with us during the storm. They are the reason we were able to maintain care for patients while offering safe lodging to EMS, SWAT and local law enforcement. Our facilities remained open for urgent and emergent care during this storm.”

President Craig Desmond stated, “We are moved by the dedication and efforts made by our staff last night. I am so proud of our proactive evacuation efforts and responsiveness to this storm in order to provide the community with healthcare services.”

For ongoing updates, monitor medicalcentersetexas.org.