I.C. MURRELL — Prayers are answered

Some will credit the lack of Hurricane Laura’s impact on Southeast Texas as science. The truth is, no formula could equate to an accurate description of Laura’s developments before they unfold.

Some will credit the lack of devastation in Port Arthur to better planning, as City Manager Ron Burton did. Sure, it helped greatly. The city was dry by the time the sun came up. The Seawall stood strong against any surge. A majority of residents obeyed commands to leave.

In this part of the country, there’s a better explanation for how we survived a potentially catastrophic hurricane, one whose catastrophe rests just to the east of us.

It’s prayer.

There’s a reason why we’re taught prayer and why we believe in something greater than us. Francis Schroeder, a former pastor, put it in these words:

“Anytime you get through this, it’s very humbling because of things you and I cannot control.”

If we could have controlled Laura, it might not have so much as crossed the Atlantic Ocean. But that’s not how weather goes.

Putting hands together and closing eyes, for many of us, is not just going through the motions. It’s a chance to enjoy a few moments of peace with a higher power that allowed us to explore the wonders of the world.

That sense of prayer also leads to a sense of responsibility. Not only are we given the sense to do what’s necessary for protection of life (and as much property as possible), we’re given a sense to look out for others, to check on those who can’t do for themselves and to take care of four-legged friends whose senses aren’t the same as ours.

Cooperation among governments in preparation for a hurricane was celebrated when Gov. Greg Abbott held his news conference in Orange. Yeah, that helped us Texans beat a hurricane that came to us in Category 4 strength.

But something, or someone greater than us, really showed us the true meaning of grace.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie warned those that didn’t evacuate it would be “between you and God.”

Well, God knew. He always knows.

He also hears us. We prayed, and He answered. Be sure to say, “Thank you.”

Good to see you on the other side.

I.C. Murrell is the editor of Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at ic.murrell@panews.com.