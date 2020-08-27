Homeless woman shot, killed after Port Arthur, Beaumont evacuees get into fight, police say

Austin police said an innocent bystander was shot and killed early Thursday morning after a disturbance broke out between evacuees from Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Police received multiple 911 calls at approximately 12:30 a.m. of as many as 60 people fighting in the street on East Sixth at Brazos.

The police call was updated to report shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman described only as a white female with a gunshot wound.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and transported the victim to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where she was pronounced deceased at 1:03 a.m., Austin police reported.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists arrived to process the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for video. The information gathered thus far indicates that two groups of hurricane evacuees, one from Port Arthur and one from Beaumont, got into an argument and a large fight ensued.

Reportedly, people from each group brandished handguns. One person fired and struck the woman who police described as being homeless and who was merely an innocent bystander, not involved with the argument.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.