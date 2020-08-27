BRIAN JOHNSON — Top three myths about dog training

Myth No. 1: You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. …

The truth is that you can teach any teachable dog. Just like people, learning has more to do with attitude than age.

Certain breeds of dogs are mean and should be avoided. While it is true that there are some traits that are typical within breeds such as the desire to retrieve, point, or herd, most behaviors are learned. Proper training and socializing play a larger part than genetics when it comes to being nice or nasty.

Rather than purchase a dog from a breeder, it is more responsible to “rescue or adopt” a dog from a shelter. It seems that we live in a day and time when everyone is trying to tell everyone else what they should do and how they should do it.

The purchase of a dog is a deeply personal and long-term commitment. Each potential pet owner should consider all options and decide the best one for them.

Some people choose to have children naturally and others choose to adopt. Some people only buy new cars while others feel great with a good used one.

The main thing is to make sure that you are ready to provide for the needs of your new dog for the next 10-15 years.

Pick well and treat them right and you will be glad you did.

Brian Johnson, originally of Port Neches, is pastor of First Baptist Church of Winnie, owner of DuckDogTrainer.com and outdoors writer for The News.