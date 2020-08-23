Port Neches-Groves ISD announces school cancellations

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District will not be in session this week.

According to a statement released on the district’s social media page, “ PNGISD ADVISORY: All PNGISD schools will be closed from Aug. 24-28. Stay safe, PNGISD. “

The news was released just after 7 p.m. Sunday and comes amid uncertain tracks for Marco and Laura.

Marco may not make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Monday – it may move west across southern Louisiana or the adjacent coastal waters, weakening as a tropical storm.