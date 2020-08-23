City of Port Arthur sandbag giveaway continues Sunday in Monday
The City of Port Arthur is providing sandbags and sand Sunday (Aug. 23) at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.
The Center is located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.
The giveaway is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Bring your own shovel, and maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask is required.
The Public Works Department for the City of Port Arthur will have sand and sandbags available to homeowners at the Downtown Pavilion, 500 Procter St., and at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, beginning Monday (Aug. 24) at 8 a.m.
NOTE: THERE IS A 5-BAG LIMIT!
Residents are Required to: (1). Bring a shovel, (2). Wear a mask and (3) Maintain social distancing.
