LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Dudley Champ came from great family

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, through Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, our 40th year class reunion was being held in Port Arthur.

Due to COVID-19, the Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1980 made a collective decision to reschedule the reunion due to safety reasons for all classmates, their families, friends and the community due to the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

This class reunion would have been the very first reunion that Dudley Champ participated in.

I was looking forward to seeing Dudley because I hadn’t seen my classmate since the day we graduated high school May 28, 1980.

Dudley was always a kind and friendly person. I also grew up at Sacred Heart Church with Dudley and his sweet and loving family.

My aunt, Laura Horton, was good friends with his mother, Mrs. Champ, who is resting now peacefully in Heaven. Her and Mrs. Champ would often spend lots of time together at Sacred Heart Church.

Aunt Laura would say often that all of Mr. and Mrs. Champ’s children are some fine kids.

I was saddened to hear the news of Dudley’s passing. I extend my deepest sympathies to Dudley’s family and friends.

May God continue to give them comfort peace and strength. R.I.P Dudley Champ.

— Sasha Morris Core, Houston; Lincoln High class of 1980