James “Billy” Alexis

James Alexis, 78, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX.

A native of Lafayette, LA, he was a longtime resident of Port Arthur, TX and retired from the City of Nederland. He was a member of Thomas Blvd. Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Louise Alexis; five brothers, Isaac Sr., Junius Paul, Alton, Joseph and Robert Alexis; one sister, Leanna Johnson; a step-daughter, Lavelva Joseph; a step son, Randall Broussard.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Menthola Alexis; one son, James Alexis, Jr. (Kieyah) of Beaumont, TX; one step-daughter, Pamela VanWright (Jeffery); one step-son, Brian Broussard all of Port Arthur, TX: three sisters, Joyce Williams, Sarah Simmons of LaMarque, TX and Shirley Willis (Terry) of Abbeville, LA; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service

time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.