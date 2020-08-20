James “Billy” Alexis
James Alexis, 78, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX.
A native of Lafayette, LA, he was a longtime resident of Port Arthur, TX and retired from the City of Nederland. He was a member of Thomas Blvd. Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Louise Alexis; five brothers, Isaac Sr., Junius Paul, Alton, Joseph and Robert Alexis; one sister, Leanna Johnson; a step-daughter, Lavelva Joseph; a step son, Randall Broussard.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Menthola Alexis; one son, James Alexis, Jr. (Kieyah) of Beaumont, TX; one step-daughter, Pamela VanWright (Jeffery); one step-son, Brian Broussard all of Port Arthur, TX: three sisters, Joyce Williams, Sarah Simmons of LaMarque, TX and Shirley Willis (Terry) of Abbeville, LA; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service
time.
Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.
Evan Joseph Channel “Big E”
Evan Joseph Channel “Big E” was born June 14, 1946 in Port Arthur, Texas. Evan was the oldest of three... read more