City reaches dire milestone with latest COVID-19 death in Port Arthur

Port Arthur’s fatality count linked to coronavirus reached a tragic milestone Thursday, with the city’s reporting of its 25th death.

The morning news announcement released by the City of Port Arthur indicates the victim was an African American female between 55 and 60 years old.

It has been determined the individual had underlying health conditions, city officials said.

On Thursday night, the City of Port Arthur Health Department received confirmation of 18 additional Port Arthur residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of positives for Port Arthur residents since testing began now stands at 912.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)