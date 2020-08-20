Carlos A. Ortiz, 69, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on August 11, 2020 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

He was born in Managua, Nicaragua, on March 2, 1951, to Daniel Ortiz and Dominga Cruz.

He worked at Gulf Coast Fabricators in Beaumont, Texas.

Carlos was always a kind and happy person who never met a stranger.

He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, going to church, watching sports, and dancing.

Carlos is survived by his wife and best friend, Josefa Dolores Ortiz, of Port Arthur, his daughter Roberta Dolores Guerrero and her husband Jose Guadalupe Guerrero, and his three granddaughters, Abigail Lugo, Emma Rene Lugo, and Galilea Lugo, all of Groves.

His brother Miguel Angel Ortiz and his wife Maria Irma Ortiz, of Port Arthur.

His nieces and nephews, Jeannette Araica, Irene Araquistain, Marlon Ortiz, and Norman Ortiz.

As well as his many loving nieces, nephews and other friends.