Brief power outage expected Thursday afternoon in parts of Port Arthur
The City of Port Arthur announced Thursday morning that Entergy has to place some equipment on to a transmission line at 1 p.m. today (Aug. 20).
This will require an outage that may last up to ten minutes on the Westside of Port Arthur.
This outage will include Port Acres and parts of Downtown Port Arthur.
The outage may last less than ten minutes.
Entergy apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause with normal operations and usage.
