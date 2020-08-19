Port Arthur murder suspect’s bond set at $1 million

A Port Arthur murder suspect is facing a $1 million bond.

Darian Petry, 46, is charged with the Sunday shooting death of Kenneth Swallow, 30.

Petry voluntarily went to the police station on Monday morning, when police said he confessed to his crime.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2 Ben Collins Sr. set the bond.

Police were initially called at 10:32 p.m. Sunday to a home at 3130 10th St. for an unresponsive person.

Arriving officers found a victim dead.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen pronounced Swallow deceased and ordered an autopsy. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

PAPD Det. Mike Hebert said the victim and suspect were acquaintances but does not know a motive for the shooting.

Police are not elaborating on the crime — which is the fifth homicide in the city this year.

Police did not release whether the home, where authorities responded, was the residence of either of the men.

Information such as caliber weapon used and number of times the victim was shot is not being released so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, Hebert said.

Other Port Arthur homicides this year include: