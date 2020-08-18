DEATH NOTICES: Aug. 18, 2020

Elizabeth Thigpen, 90, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Alice J. Wilson, 85, of Cedar Park, Texas formerly of Port Neches, Texas passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Services are under the

direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Commander Leon Cullen Bryant, 80, of Port Neches, Texas died Saturday, August 15, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, TX.