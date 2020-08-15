Bicyclist in stable condition following vehicle accident on Griffing Drive; intoxication assault suspected

Port Arthur Police have arrested a person suspected of fleeing the scene of a “major motor vehicle accident” that left a Vidor resident hospitalized.

Police responded to the accident in the 4600 block of Griffing Drive at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 15). According to PAPD Sgt. Jonathan Green, a witness stated the victim, only identified as a 50-year-old White male from Vidor, was riding a bicycle east in that block, while the suspect vehicle was traveling north in the 2500 block of Wignall Avenue and approaching a stop sign. The suspect allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign and struck the victim, then fled the scene and was located shortly thereafter.

The suspect was found to be intoxicated at the time of the accident, according to Green, and was arrested for intoxication assault.

A name has not been released for the suspect.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and was listed in stable condition Saturday night.

The accident is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Advanced Accident Investigation Team.