Ruby “Mildred” Wynn
Mildred departed this earth, August 8, 2020, after a hard fought battle with covid 19, at the age of 84.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, “ Ed” Wynn.
Her oldest daughter and her husband, Sherrie and Danny Thomas.
Her youngest daughter, Judy M. Wynn. Her only son, George Jr. “ Butch “, preceded her in death, April 1982.
She left 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
She was a member of the Methodist church in Port Arthur.
Mildred was an animal lover and a formidable fisherwoman.
She was a beautician and became an outstanding artist in her own right.
She was always laughing and will be missed.
Private service pending.
Virgie Iles
Virgie Iles, 66, passed away in her sleep in the early hours of July 29,2020 at her home with her... read more