Health officials report Friday COVID-19 deaths in PA, Nederland

Mid-County and Port Arthur’s coronavirus death toll rose again Friday, with health officials noting two more fatalities linked to COVID-19.

According to the City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County health departments, the Port Arthur victim was a Hispanic male between 65 and 70 years old.

The Nederland resident was a White male between 90 and 95 years old.

Both individuals were reported to have underlying health conditions, according to health officials.

This is the 20th COVID-19 related death for Port Arthur and the seventh for Nederland.

On Thursday, the Port Arthur Health Department received confirmation of seven additional Port Arthur residents who tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive tests since testing began to 835.

Also on Thursday, the City of Nederland said it received information that the number of total positive COVID-19 test results remained at 281 with zero new positive cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)