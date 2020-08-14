Dudley James Champ, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Stewart Medical Center, Port Arthur.

A native and resident of Port Arthur for 53 years, he was a 1980 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

Dudley resided in Lafayette, LA for five years while attending the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

He served the community with the Lafayette Fire Department.

He proudly served in the United States Navy, San Diego, CA.

He was a former employee with Beaumont Fire and Rescue as a Driver/Fire Fighter, an Operator/Environmental Representative with Motiva Refinery and Port Arthur ISD as a Substitute Teacher.

In May, 2019, he had an opportunity to be employed with Jefferson County Sheriff Department as an officer.

Dudley was born and raised as a Catholic and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In recent years, he would regularly visit St. Catherine Catholic Church.

He assisted in any way needed and proudly ushered during his attendance.

Dudley was greatly known and loved by all who knew him and came in contact with him.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline Loetta Champ, Port Arthur, TX; two sons, Corey Daron Champ, Houston, TX and Justin Matthew Champ, San Marcus, TX; father, Dudley Mitchell Champ, Port Arthur; two brothers, Randy Champ (Lisa) and Joseph Champ (Leandre), Port Arthur, TX; two sisters, Darlene Joe (John), Port Arthur, TX and Sharae Dorsey (Willie); four sisters-in-law, Aflreda Jefferson (Robert), Jacqueline Harris (Mayfield), Sharon Dejohn, Chatelle Paul; three brothers-in-law, Alvin Jones, Jr. (Shirley), Dwight Jones (Donna) and Karl Jones, Sr. (Jessica).

Dudley is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Clay Champ; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin Jones, Sr. and Nancy L. Jones.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Father Anthony will officiate.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.