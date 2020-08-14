DEATH NOTICES: August 14, 2020

Jeanine “Beannie” Van de Vyver, 59, of Beaumont, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Evan Channel, 74, of Port Arthur died Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Carlos Ortiz, 69, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Verna Antoine, 88, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Rufus Francois, 57, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Maudry Eileen Williams, 87, of Nederland, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Charles Gordon Thrasher, 74, of Beaumont, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Services pending at Levingston Funeral Home-Groves.

Scotty Goodsell, 33, of Nederland, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Chester Williams, Jr. of Beaumont, TX died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

William Hamilton, Jr., 90, formerly of Groves, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Robert Hugh “Pop” Choate, 91, of Nederland, Texas passed away August 12, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Michelle Patrice Segler, 52, of Groves, Texas passed away August 10, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.