Texas Forest Trail Region photo contest highlights Port Arthur

The Texas Forest Trail Region photo contest offers a category labeled “Port Arthur’s Unique Life.”

The contest is open through Aug. 24. Prizes include $200 for best photo in each category, $200 best overall photo and $100 fan favorite photo.

From coastal activities to peaceful marshes, lakes, a historical site, bridges, museums and temples, Port Arthur encompasses a variety of unique experiences. Photographers are invited to offer their perspective on this distinct area.

Port Arthur’s coastal activities draw the adventurous to Sea Rim State Park’s crashing waves and peaceful marshes, Sabine Lake calls sailors and anglers, and the Seawall is the site for ship spotting. Gardens at Buu Mon Buddhist Temple and Our Lady of Guadalupe and Queen of Peace shrines offer inspiration for the faithful.

Birding and fishing await at Pleasure Island.

Entrants may enter up to five photos per category (40, in total for the contest), provided that none of them were entered in a previous year’s edition of the contest. Entrants should not that if they enter a photo in one category, it may not be entered in another.

All photos entered will be considered for the best overall and fan favorite prize.

For complete photo contest rules and criteria, visit: weareeasttexas.com/photo-contest-2020/