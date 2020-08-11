Latest Obits

Olevia Ford VanWright
Olevia Ford VanWright, 76, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.
A native of LeMoyen, Louisiana, she was a longtime resident of Port Arthur and a member of Harvest Time Bible Church.
She retired from Port Arthur ISD.
Olevia is survived by her husband, Stafford VanWright; four children, Develin Joshua, Albert, Eric and Clinton Edmondson; twelve
grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six stepchildren, Monique Henry, Beverly Simmons, John, James, Preston, and Jeffrey VanWright;
and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.
Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.
Ofelia DeLaCruz Galvan
Ofelia DeLaCruz Galvan, 92, of Groves passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. She was born on... read more