Latest Obits

Olevia Ford VanWright, 76, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.

A native of LeMoyen, Louisiana, she was a longtime resident of Port Arthur and a member of Harvest Time Bible Church.

She retired from Port Arthur ISD.

Olevia is survived by her husband, Stafford VanWright; four children, Develin Joshua, Albert, Eric and Clinton Edmondson; twelve

grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six stepchildren, Monique Henry, Beverly Simmons, John, James, Preston, and Jeffrey VanWright;

and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.