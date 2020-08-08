Police suspect hit-and-run after man found dead in ditch

Police are investing a potential fatal hit-and-run after a man was found dead in a ditch.

Beaumont Police responded to the 5100 block of Helbig in reference to a person lying in the ditch on Saturday.

When Officers arrived, it was clear that the individual was deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been struck by a vehicle, possibly in the early morning hours of Friday.

The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending next of kin notification, police said.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at 832-1234.