Police suspect hit-and-run after man found dead in ditch
Police are investing a potential fatal hit-and-run after a man was found dead in a ditch.
Beaumont Police responded to the 5100 block of Helbig in reference to a person lying in the ditch on Saturday.
When Officers arrived, it was clear that the individual was deceased.
Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been struck by a vehicle, possibly in the early morning hours of Friday.
The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending next of kin notification, police said.
The investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at 832-1234.
