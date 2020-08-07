Target, many others gear up for Texas sales tax holiday

Texas shoppers can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday, which runs today through Sunday.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.

Target, located at Central Mall in Port Arthur, is one such retailer ready to roll out the red carpet for customers.

If you’re buying a backpack or setting up a dining room learning station for the kiddos — or decking out a dorm room or creating a cozy, at-home study nook for your college student — Target leaders are ready to help with safe, convenient affordable prep.

Plus, there is a 15 percent Teacher Prep discount with five more weeks to save.

“Fall learning will look and feel very different this year — and families are balancing a lot,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Style and Owned Brands, Target.

“We want our guests to know that we’re here for them, no matter what. So we’re doing what Target does best — listening to their changing needs and designing incredible, affordable products and safe, simple, stress-free shopping experiences to help them send their kids to school or college — or settle in for at-home learning —on their terms.”

The date of Texas’ sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

“Online shopping is covered, so I encourage all Texans to shop online or practice social distancing when making in-store purchases,” Hegar said. “We want folks to stay safe while saving money.”

Target is providing a three-step process:

Step 1: Check everything off your list

Backpacks, cute outfits and boxes of markers and crayons? Check.

On-trend dorm décor, desks and all the delicious snacks? Yep. Target has everything you’ll need, whatever the learning situation, including national brands like Crayola and Five Star, plus thousands of exclusive owned-brand finds at an only-at-Target value.

Step 2: Shop your way with safe options

Same-day Delivery with Shipt: Have a personal shopper bring your order right to your door in as soon as an hour. Available in most areas with membership or one-time delivery fee.

Order Pickup: Shop thousands of items on Target.com or the Target app from the comfort of your couch, then pick them up at your local store for free. Available at all Target stores.

Drive Up: Order via the Target app, pull into a designated spot in the Target parking lot, and a team member will bring everything right out to your car. Available at most Target stores.

Free 2-Day Shipping: Shop Target.com or the Target app anytime to take advantage of free 2-day shipping on online orders over $35 or when you use your RedCard.

Step 3: Save big

For teachers: The popular 15% Teacher Prep Event discount is back and even better—this year, you’ll have five more weeks to take advantage of the savings! Starting July 14, simply join or log in to Target Circle to verify that you’re a teacher. Then, a special, one-time-use offer to save 15% on select classroom supplies and essentials will appear, to be redeemed July 19 through the end of August.

College students: We have some new savings for you, too. Beginning July 20 through the end of August, join or log in to Target Circle to verify you’re a student to get a one-time offer to save $5 on a purchase of $20 or more.