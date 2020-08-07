Police ask for security camera footage following deadly shooting Thursday evening
BEAUMONT — An area man found shot Thursday evening in an apartment complex parking lot died a short time later, promoting police to ask the community for help.
Beaumont Police responded to the 5900 block of Bedford in reference to a shooting victim at 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
When Officers arrived, they located a victim in a parking lot of an apartment complex.
Beaumont EMS brought the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The victim has been identified as Antonio Wilson, a 32-year-old Beaumont resident.
Detectives are asking businesses and residents in the area to review security camera footage between 6:20 and 6:45 p.m. and report any activity that could be helpful.
The investigation is on-going, anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).
