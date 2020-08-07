Groves Police blotter for July 29-Aug. 4
Groves Police made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between July 29 and Aug. 4:
July 29
- Chad Pierce, 48, was arrested for warrants and evading in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Howe Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Amber.
- A report for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was completed in the 4700 block of Clermont.
July 30
- No reports.
July 31
- Jason Boone, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of FM 366.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6400 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Azalea.
Aug. 1
- Reginald Brooks, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Howe.
- Nicholas Sanders, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
- Ronald Barlow, 36, was arrested for Warrants in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
- Angel Rocha Ramos, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Lay.
- A dangerous dog at large was reported in the 3300 block of Taft.
- A missing person was reported in the 6200 block of Howe.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 7200 block of Terrell.
Aug. 2
- Edward Romero, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest in the 6800 block of Whitby.
- Decovin Jerry, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Joshua Reeves, 48, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3400 block of Newton.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- A report for information was completed in the 3400 block of Newton.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Lay.
- A report for Information was completed at Twin City Highway and Hogaboom Road.
- A dog bite was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd.
Aug. 3
- Keith Green, 38, was arrested for City Code — possession or injection of certain prohibited substances in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- Keeth Fontenot, 61, was theft in the 6000 block of 39th.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Second Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- Abandon/endanger child/criminal negligence and possession of prohibited substance city ordinance was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Theft of a trash can was reported in the 3100 block of Taft.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Allison.
- An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
Aug. 4
- Cassie Nugent, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Jeremy Bird, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 6500 block of 39th.
- Daigan Dulin, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 3600 block of Main.
- Jermal Green, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Eden Jones, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 32nd.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5200 block of Lincoln.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3100 block of Boyd.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of West Washington.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported and a criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2500 block of Little John.
