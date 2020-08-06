August 7, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Aug. 6, 2020

Published 4:15 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020

Dorothy Faye Cuniff, 90, of Port Neches, Texas, died August 6, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Carl Wayne Hite, Sr., 59, of Port Arthur died Sunday, July 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Yvonne Sutherlin, 89, of Port Arthur, Texas died Monday, August 3, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, Texas.

