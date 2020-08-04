Adeline Veronica Sampson was born in Mansura, LA to Arthur Sampson and Eleanor Nash Sampson.

She was baptized Catholic at an early age and devoted her life to Christ. She attended mass at St. James Catholic Church.

Adeline was an active member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary #164. She departed this life Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Adeline leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Tonia Bibbs and Ebony Mitchell (Michael); her brothers, Arthur “Pean” Sampson, Jr. (Mary), Allen Sampson (Enola) and Relius Trent; grandchildren, D’Ante Romar, Sr., Herlin Romar, Jr., Gabrielle Bibbs, L’Oreal Bibbs, Gary Bibbs, Jr., Michael Mitchell II, Jordan Mitchell and Myles Mitchell; one great-grandson, D’Ante Romar, Jr. and one great-granddaughter on the way, D’Mani Romar; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m.