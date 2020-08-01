KATHIE’S KORNER — Prayer and fasting

Fasting in the Bible was an expected discipline both in the New and Old Testaments. The word “fast” means denial or abstaining from food (always for Spiritual Communion), weight loss, medical and more reasons and topics.

I think people don’t understand, are unsure or not prepared to fast? If it’s a new concept or plan for you, with any adventure, you find out a “foolproof” way to prepare before entering in the event!

A good example is if you would like to captain a sailboat. You don’t just jump in the boat and figure out what the weather conditions are in the area, and the riggin’ and steering parts of the boat “along the way”! That would make for a stressful sail and possibly dangerous for you and friends.

My husband, Mike, and I and two of our children, years ago, decided to rent a houseboat in the San Juan Islands near Seattle for a week, so, he took an instruction course in Marine Travel where we lived in California, at the time. We had a wonderful trip going from island to island and our children also were fascinated by the whole journey! Because we prepared, all of us were safe and pleased.

I endeavor to fast regularly, always with a great, powerful time with God. I’ve had tremendous three-day and a miraculous four-day, a 20-day when we lived in Colorado and Mike went to Guatemala and El Salvador for a missionary trip. I also walked a mile a day, in the mountains where we lived by Pikes Peak, and went to a pastor’s dinner at a famous barbecue restaurant (drinking water and coffee only). Some of the pastor’s wives worried about me, saying, “are you sure you don’t want to eat?” I assured them that this was a fast between me and God, that I’m good, no problem.

When Mike and I compared notes as he arrived home, we were so blessed that God used us for the souls saved!

I will share with you who are interested and want a communion with God like no other. When I worked with Brother Kenneth Copeland, he taught and encouraged prayer and fasting. I usually don’t use set formulas, but I needed a way to prepare for these journeys I desired. Here goes:

Declare the fast Decide the purpose Ask for angel assistance Thank God for the answers Minister to others (as led) Testify after (glory to God, always)

I would like to leave you with a few tips: drink lots of water or juices, if hungry and pray, tell the cook what you’re doing, wash your face and put on a smile and start with 1 or 2 meals, eventually ask God for how many days, and by all means, ENJOY!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion in The Port Arthur News. She can be reached at kathie.deasy@hotmail.com.