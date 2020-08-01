Blake Bost named preseason player of year

PNG senior quarterback Blake Bost was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year by the Golden Triangle Chapter of the National Football Foundation on Thursday. West Brook’s Bryce Anderson was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Over 400 votes were cast for the selection.

Bost was named The Port Arthur News Offensive Player of the Year for the 2019 football season, leading the PNG Indians to a 7-4 record and a 27-21 victory against arch rivals the Nederland Bulldogs in the Bum Phillips Bowl.

Bost has been actively recruited to play football by several colleges, including Arkansas State, Incarnate Word and Lamar University.

PNG begins their 2020 football season on Sept. 25, hosting Memorial High School.