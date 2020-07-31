Local businesses, residents benefiting from Golden Pass LNG export project

SABINE PASS — While Southeast Texas perseveres through the COVID-19 crisis, many companies and residents are getting a boost from opportunity brought to the area by the Golden Pass LNG export project.

The project’s EPC contractor CCZJV has committed over $245 million to more than 150 local businesses so far, and more than 650 local residents are working on the construction site. The project’s total payroll to local residents since project inception is over $31 million. And there are still years of opportunity ahead.

“These successes are a result of Golden Pass LNG’s commitment to including local residents and business owners in the growth brought to the area by its $10 billion project to construct liquefied natural gas export facilities at the company’s existing Sabine Pass terminal,” Golden Prass wrote in a news release.

The company has also helped hundreds of residents and students learn critical professional skills like career planning and resume writing, hosted small business development courses and sponsored scholarships for local high school graduates to train in process technology and compete for the more than 200 permanent careers the project will create.

“Helping our community benefit from our project and grow alongside our company is more important now than ever,” said Sean Ryan, President of Golden Pass LNG, “As we make progress, we will continue to explore and develop solutions to make sure our neighbors are successful too.”

The project is in the second year of a five-year build, and Golden Pass will continue to make sure residents can take advantage of the many more opportunities ahead. Business owners interested in working on the Golden Pass project should visit goldenpasslng.com/vendors , where they can join the more than 400 businesses that have registered for local priority and mark their interest in specific scopes of work.

Local residents interested in construction jobs with CCZJV or jobs with Golden Pass should visit goldenpasslng.com/work-with-us to find information about job openings and hiring timelines.

Golden Pass LNG, owned by affiliates of Qatar Petroleum (70 percent) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (30 percent), is constructing a project to add liquefaction and export capabilities to its existing liquefied natural gas terminal in Sabine Pass and the associated 69-mile pipeline. The project’s estimated send out capacity will be around 16 million tons of LNG per year. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024.