Car parade in Beaumont to promote Census efforts

BEAUMONT — On Saturday (Aug. 1), the U.S. Census Bureau and the Beaumont NAACP will host their first 2020 Census Get Out the Count Car Parade.

Census Bureau Partnership Specialists and field staff will be in attendance encouraging self-response and providing helpful information as they caravan throughout Beaumont’s “hardest to count” neighborhoods.

Beaumont native and HEB Regional Vice President Terry Williams will be the Grand Marshal for the inaugural event. The caravan/car parade will assemble at 5 p.m. and begin after a media briefing and statements from local government officials facing the Sterling Pruitt Activity Center, 2390 Gulf Street.

The 2020 census will directly impact how billions of federal funding is allocated locally for the next 10 years for critical programs such as: disaster relief, education, housing, WIC, Medicaid/Medicare, and SNAP.

Current response rates are 62.7 percent nationally, 57.5 percent in Texas and 56.9 percent in Beaumont.